Expect Rainfall, Storms Over The Next Five Days – Weatherman

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall is expected in different parts of the country for the next five days.

In a notice on Twitter, the weatherman announced that Isolated storms are likely to occur over parts of the highlands west of the Rift Valley and the northwest.

The areas likely to be affected are Trans Nzoia, Kericho, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet and the northwestern counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu.

“Cool and cloudy conditions (accompanied by light rains ) are expected over the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County) as well as over some parts of the South-eastern Lowlands and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley,” the notice reads in part.

The rain is also expected in the parts of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka and Nairobi.

The forecast also shows that Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale are likely to be generally dry.

