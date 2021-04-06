Expect KCPE Results In Two Weeks – CS Magoha

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results will be out in two week’s time, Education CS George Magoha has said.

The CS while in Kisumu yesterday stated that the marking has already commenced with Insha and Composition underway.

He further cautioned school heads against exam irregularities as KCSE exams are ongoing in different parts of the country.

“I want to give you a heads up that there are few of us playing around with the examination papers after taking them from the examination containers and it’s unfortunate. You are aware of the circulation of fake papers by some group and these people you know them and should be ignored,” the CS said.

Last week, Magoha expressed concerns over the worrying trend of cheating in KCSE, especially in Western Kenya.

Addressing the press over the recent cases on cheating during KCSE, Magoha revealed that some schools in Western have a tendency of hiring experts to sit for the exams on behalf of the candidates adding that these schools are being closely monitored.

“Let this serve as a warning to that Principal, he should actually be ashamed of himself. It is a very good school, the children have always done well and there is no reason why he tried to do that type of thing,” Magoha said.

Further, Magoha intimated that schools known for cheating allegations are being closely monitored with education officials and dire consequences will be taken against school heads involved in the same.

“I wish to warn that some centres have been flagged after KNEC received reports of their plans to cheat. It should be known that 30 such centres countrywide are under our careful watch over their plans to engage in malpractices,” he added.

A total of 20,727 candidates are currently sitting the examinations in 298 centres across the county.

