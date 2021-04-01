Expect Heavy Rains This Week – Oguna Tells Kenyans As He Warns 1.4 Million Facing Hunger

Government Spokes Person, Cyrus Oguna has urged Kenyans to prepare for long, heavy rains commencing this week.

In a press briefing, Oguna called on netizens to take advantage of the heavy rainfall and prepare for planting as 1.4 million people are facing hunger across the country.

He further called on netizens living in disaster-prone areas to consider moving as the heavy rains might result in more flooding.

“Rains for this season may be a bit depressed. However, areas that will experience above-average rainfall are; Nyanza, Western Kenya, parts of Rift Valley, Central and parts of Eastern province,” Oguna said.

Earlier, the Kenya Met Department ideally issued a report regarding the heavy rains expected in April.

🆕The forecast for April 2021 🗓️ April marks the peak month of the “Long Rains” season. The outlook for April 2021 indicates that several parts of the country are likely to experience near to above average rainfall. pic.twitter.com/0DAlGDQdwL — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) April 1, 2021

Some days may be characterized by heavy storms especially over the South-eastern Lowlands, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi County, the Northwest and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the weatherman indicated.



