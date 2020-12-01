Expect Below Average Rains In December-Weatherman

The weatherman has warned that several parts of the country are set to experience below-average rainfall in December.

In a forecast on Tuesday, the Kenya Met Department announced that the Western and southern parts of the country are however likely to receive near average rainfall.

December normally marks the cessation for the October-November-December (OND) “short-rains” season in #Kenya

ℹ️The Rainfall Forecast for December indicates that

⚠️Drier than usual conditions are expected over much of #Kenya Read more ▶️ https://t.co/CiPyrubEPr pic.twitter.com/mMZhZfzkhy — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) December 1, 2020

Occasional rainfall will also be expected in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley and Central and South Rift Valley.

The counties set to experience this include: Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

“The rainfall is likely to be near to below the long-term average amounts for December. The entire month is likely to be wet with occasional heavy storms,” the report from MET reads.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka will receive morning rains and afternoon/night showers.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will receive Occasional rainfall which is expected over a few places during the first week of December 2020.

Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta will also have occasional rainfall during the first and the second weeks of December 2020.

“The beginning of the month is likely to have wet episodes. Cessation is likely to be between the second to third weeks of December 2020,” the report further reads.

Earlier, it was announced that Heavy rainfall of more than 30mm in 24hrs was expected over the northeastern parts of the country on Thursday 26th November until November 29.

Heavy rainfall of more than 30mm in 24hrs is expected over the northeastern parts of the country on Thursday 26th November, 2020. #HeavyRains #WeatherAdvisory #WeatherReady #ClimateSmart pic.twitter.com/Z5ZFghGpV9 — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) November 25, 2020

