Excitement as US Pop-star Janet Jackson Shares Video of a Dancing Kenyan Granny

There’s excitement on Twitter after American pop-star Janet Jackson shared a video capturing a Kenyan granny hitting the dance floor with great moves.

With the caption, “she’s fabulous,” the US singer referenced the granny’s moves as excellent.

The granny was jamming to Kamba gospel music which is common in the Eastern part of Kenya.

The Eastern Kenya constitutes of Kitui, Mwingi and Machakos districts.

Read: Snoop Dogg, Viola Davis Share Eric Omondi’s Video on Instagram

In a similar accounts of events in October this year, Netizens were wowed after Rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Viola Davis shared comedian Eric Omondi’s skit on Instagram.

Eric Omondi and Sherlyne Onyango’s funny video titled ‘How sex scenes are in movies‘ went viral after it was shared by rapper, Snoop Dogg and Hollywood actress Viola Davis on Instagram.

Snoop, who posts funny videos from time to time posted the video showing Eric Omondi and Sherlyne making fun of rough, raunchy scenes in Hollywood movies.

According to the comments, people found the video very relatable and a true depiction of what actually happens in the movies.

It attracted well over 32,000 comments and close to 8 million likes in a few hours of it being reposted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...