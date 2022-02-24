Excitement as Raila, Kalonzo Attend PNU NDC at Bomas

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka have yet again sparked their bromance after attending PNU’s NDC at the Bomas of Kenya.

Earlier, the two, together with KANU Party leader Gideon Moi attended Cyrus Jirongo’s UDP NDC at Multimedia University.

This elicited excitement from netizens with a good majority hinting that they would work together under the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

Photos: ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU's Gideon Moi attend Cyrus Jirongo's UDP Party NDC at Multimedia University. pic.twitter.com/c5GyIgYsZR — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) February 24, 2022

Accompanying Raila to PNU’s NDC were Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, former Westlands MP Fred Gumo and ODM SG Edwin Sifuna.

During the NDC, PNU announced a pact with Raila under the Azimio la Umoja backed by Agriculture CS Peter Munya and Laikipia Governor Nderithu Murithi.

Read: ODM NEC Endorses Raila Odinga as Azimio la Umoja Presidential Candidate

Reports indicate that PNU will officially join Azimio la Umoja to form a coalition with other parties including ODM and Jubilee in support of Raila Odinga as president in the August 9, polls.

As of today, Odinga’s ODM Party officially endorsed him as the party’s presidential candidate under the Azimio la Umoja.

This was after a meeting held at a Nairobi hotel where it was also resolved that the ODM Party officially joins the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

“That further the NGC/NDC of the Party do propose the Right Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga as the Presidential Candidate for the Azimio La Umoja Coalition/Coalition Party,” reads the statement in part.

This comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed Odinga as his predecessor.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...