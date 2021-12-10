Excitement As Antonov An-124 Ruslan Lands in Mombasa In Rare Sighting [Photos]

There was excitement at the Mombasa International Airport on Thursday, December 9 after Antonov An-124 Ruslan aircraft landed in the coastal county in a rare sighting.

Those at the airport couldn’t help but take photos of one of the largest aircraft in the world, specifically designed for carrying bulky loads.

The Antonov An-124-100M Ruslan freighter landed at the airport at around 4pm.

Details on online aircraft tracking website, flightradar24.com, show the plane registered in Ukraine is operated by Antonov Airlines and maintained by Antonov Design Bureau.







The aircraft landed in Mombasa from Larnaca City, Cyprus, Middle East. On December 10, the plane left Mombasa for Milan, Italy.

Kahawa Tungu couldn’t immediately establish details of the cargo shipped into the county by the aircraft.

Antonov An-124 Ruslan (An-124) is equipped with a high volume of cargo capacity, drive-on loading ramps and a variety of built-in freight handling equipment.

The jet was manufactured between 1982 and 2014, and in total 55 were built. There are currently 26 civilian models in operation.

The An-124 was manufactured by Aviastar-SP (Russia) and the Kiev Aviation Plant AVIANT (Ukraine).

