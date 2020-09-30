Ex-TV Anchor Louis Otieno Set To Make Comeback With New Show After Regaining His Hearing [Video]

Former KTN News anchor Louis Otieno has revealed plans to make a come back with a new show after regaining his hearing.

Otieno had two years ago appealed to Kenyans to help him raise funds to help him undergo cochlear implant surgery.

In a video shared on social media, the journalist, who also worked for Citizen TV, said that the surgery was successful and he plans to be back with a program called the “Second Act”.

“This has taken a lot of work and is happening because certain people have put together their time, money, their efforts and they want to see me back because the country is going through a difficult time, ” the former political show host said.

“When this happens I would like to talk to people who deal with the difficult decisions and get answers for you from them. Before I even start to meet these people I must give thanks to you, the Kenyans, because I reached out to the country and you came out.. and you made your effort because you wanted me back.”

The new show, Otieno says, will deal with current affairs affecting Kenyans including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the expected referendum and political intrigues shaping the 2022 General Elections.

He didn’t disclose where the show will air.

The journalist has been going through a tough time since he was accused of being behind the death of former Kenya Power employee Careen Chepchumba, whom he denies having had a romantic relationship with.

Careen was found dead in her apartment at Kilimani’s Santonia Court, Nairobi, on February 14, 2012.

Otieno has been fighting in the corridors of justice to prove he had no hand in the murder of Careen for years now. The murder puzzle remains unresolved to date.

Since Careen’s death trouble befell Otieno whose successful career in the mainstream media took a nosedive.

