Ex-Treasury PS Thugge To Testify Against Former Boss Rotich As DPP Drops Charges

Former Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge can now breathe easy after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) withdrew graft charges in dams scandal case.

Thugge will now be a key prosecution witness in the Arror and Kimwarer multi-billion corruption case and will testify against his former boss Henry Rotich.

The application to withdraw the charges against Thugge and former Wildlife PS Susan Koech was filed by Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti.

Anti-Corruption Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti allowed the application and directed that Thugge and Koech’s cash bail be given back to them.

The two had been arrested and charged alongside the former CS for illegalities in the awarding of the Arror and Kimwarer dams tender to a broke Italian firm, CMC Di Ravenna.

“The investigations established that the government officials flouted all procurement rules and abused their oath of office to ensure the scheme went through. Many procurement procedures as stipulated by the law for such projects were ignored and the law was circumvented to ensure that CMC Di Ravenna got the contract,” said DPP Noordin Haji.

The two dams in question are all located in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

More Follows

