Ex-Tahidi High Actor OJ Slams Citizen TV For Using Creatives’ Content For Re-runs Without Pay

Former Tahidi High Actor Dennis Mugo popularly known by his stage name as OJ has slammed his former employer Citizen TV for using content belonging to creatives for re-runs without paying them.

In an interview on his Youtube channel, OJ termed the move unfair thus advised other entertainers who are joining the industry to avoid signing contracts that will have them used without pay.

“After I left Tahidi High, someone told me they saw me on TV and I was like, I am no longer there. Only for me to realize they were repeating the show without telling me,” he said.

For instance, the sensational TV actor reveals that he tried picking up the issue with his former bosses but it resulted in an altercation where they claimed that the contracted they were into with him allowed the TV house to do anything with the content.

“When we started acting, we were told to sign a contract that said, ‘We as the company are allowed to use your image’, but it does not tell you for how long. That means they will be making a coin from you even when you are dead.” he said as he warned other upcoming actors to be vigilant.

According to OJ, the show aired years ago and some of the actors who were in it have passed on. Thus, it is unfair to their families to have re-runs of the program despite their demise.

“Derrick Amunga is not alive. Can you imagine the kind of pain his family feels when they see him on screen yet they are not getting anything?”

OJ ultimately cited that most creatives are likely to fall into depression as their content is still aired on TV yet they are languishing in poverty, broke and with no source of income.

“They should make us proud. I met a friend called Jane and she was like ‘I see myself on the screen’ but in our area, I am broke and people keep asking me, what happened?”

Currently, OJ works for Embu government in the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, specifically in the Talent Academy.

