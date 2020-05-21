Ex-Standard Media Journalist To Pay Former Boss Sh8 Million For Defamation

A former Standard Media Journalist, Vincent Mabatuk has been directed to pay Sh8 Million to his former boss for defamation.

The journalist is said to have defamed the Media House’s Bureau Chief in Nakuru, Alex Kiprotich during the 2017 election campaigns through Facebook posts.

In the suit filed by the Chief Bureau, he sought to be given an apology as well as damages for what he termed as psychological and emotional distress.

The court thus awarded him Sh6 million for general damages and Sh2 million for aggravated damages.

“On the quantum of damages payable, the court has considered the submissions by counsel and the authorities relied on. The court has also considered the comparative case law,” read the statement in part.

Also, through his lawyer, Kiprotich intimated that he was going to push for the recovery and payout of the same.

“He is going to push forte recovery of the same from Mabatuk. The accused made a post on Facebook with a photo suggesting that Alex was having sex in the office in the evening when people had gone home,” stated the lawyer.

According to revelations by a local blog, the two fell out as they were campaigning for two different people during the 2017 general elections. The journalist, Mabatuk was reportedly supporting Stanley Kiptis who is currently the Governor for Baringo County.

However, Kiprotich was on the opposing side thus the exchange through Facebook posts.

“Alex was on the opposing side. The defamation arose due to political differences,” a source revealed.

After leaving Standard Media, Mabatuk ran for Mogotio Ward seat but lost.

The 2017 general elections recorded a number of chaotic incidences, with bitter exchanges between competing factions being witnessed on social media.

Also, different petitions of malpractice and illegalities from the ward to the county results were witnessed and filed at the courts.

