Ex-Soldier Arrested With Suspected Fake KDF Recruitment Letters In Machakos, Sh180,000 Seized

A former Kenya Defence Forces officer is the latest person to be arrested in connection with fraud in the ongoing KDF recruitment exercise.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the ex-soldier had planned to obtain hundreds of thousand shillings from two unsuspecting victims before he was cornered by authorities last evening.

Washington Mutinda Mutuku was ambushed by Mlolongo-based detectives and a Military Police Corporal at Gallas Resort in Machakos County.

The officers confiscated from Mutuku two suspected forged calling letters for the ongoing KDF recruitment and Sh180,000.

Read: KDF Officer, 3 Others Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping A Businessman In Nyeri

“The suspect had masqueraded as a senior commander in the Kenya Defense Forces, and actively in the line of duty, ” said DCI.

A former KDF soldier's criminal deal to obtain hundreds of thousand shillings from two unsuspecting victims last evening backfired, when DCI detectives ambushed him at Mlolongo's Gallas Resort in Machakos County. Acting on a tip-off, Mlolongo-based detectives in company of a >>> — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 17, 2021

A probe is ongoing to verify the authenticity of the calling letters, their source and other accomplices that may be involved in the malpractice.

Members of the public have been cautioned not to fall prey to the fraud.

Read Also: Attack Helicopters Commissioned As KDF Seeks To Modernize Operations

“The DCI cautions members of the public to beware of tricksters who may be roaming around well-armed with con tricks choreographed to swindle unsuspecting victims, especially in the ongoing KDF and oncoming NPS(National Police Service) recruitment exercises, ” cautioned DCI.

“Both giving and taking bribe are illegalities that will be met with the full force of the law.”

The incident comes a week after two people were arrested with over Sh500,000 trying to bribe KDF recruitment officers.

Read Also: KDF Soldiers Kill 5 Al-Shabaab Militants In Foiled Night Attack On Somali Forces

Samuel Ongeri and Josphine Osebe were arrested at Borabu sub-county with Sh206,000 and Sh 302,000 respectively.

Upon interrogation, it was discovered that both their children were denied chances to participate in the recruitment process.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu