Ex-Rugby Sevens Coach Benjamin Ayimba Is Dead

ben ayimba
BENJAMIN AYIMBA. | COURTESY

Former Rugby Sevens Coach Benjamin Ayimba has passed on at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.

The news of Ayimba’s death broke out on Friday evening with condolences from fans outpouring.

Last week, Kenyans heeded the call to help raise funds towards his treatment collecting a total of Sh5.5 million.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga each coughed up Sh1 million each, with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja leading in mobilizing support.

Speaking to Kenya Rugby Union, Ayimba’s family said the former Shujaa player and coach, who had been in high dependency unit for weeks was suffering from cerebral malaria. He however shortly regained consciousness and was slowly getting better.

“The medical team is working hard to wean him out of HDU care as he improves and the attending doctor says he should be able to resume normal ward stay in a few days from now. The medical team says that should he remain stable in the next couple of weeks, he can be discharged for home care. However, they also say that Benjamin will most certainly need specialized home care.” the family said.

Before transitioning into coaching, Ayimba had a glittering career at Kenya 15s and 7s international.

Here are some reactions from fans:

Benjamin Ayimba

