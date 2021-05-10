Ex-Rugby Player Olaba Bond Cancelled, To Be Held at GK Prison Until Sexual Assault Case is Determined

Former rugby player Alex Olaba will be remanded at GK Prison until the sexual assault case is heard and determined.
In a ruling today, Magistrate Zainab Abdul canceled the initial bond terms that Olaba had been issued when he was first charged in the gang-rape case.
Last week, Olaba had been charged with conspiracy to murder and was held in remand pending bail cancellation ruling.
The prosecutor had sought to have the bail terms canceled on allegations that he threatened the key witness in the case.
Thus, the prosecution made an application before Milimani magistrate Zeinab Abdul arguing that Olaba cannot enjoy his liberty when the life of the key witness in the case was in danger.
Olaba was arrested last month in Nairobi West over the alleged attempted murder of the key witness in the rape case against him and Frank Wanyama.
According to the police, he was planning to eliminate a key witness in the case in efforts to defeat justice.
He was arrested as he met an undercover detective planning on killing the witness.
Police confiscated two mobile phones from Olaba which are undergoing forensic analysis to establish if there were more players in the crime.
Reports indicate that Olaba had approached another party seeking ways of eliminating the said witness.
Police were informed and acted swiftly by sending an undercover cop who posed as an executor of the mission leading to the arrest of Olaba.
Following his arrest, Olaba, police said, claimed he had been possessed by evil spirits.
The two had been sentenced to 15 years in jail in August 2019 after they were found guilty of gang rape.
The High Court, however, quashed the sentence in June last year and ordered a retrial following an appeal filed by the accused.
Justice Ngenye Macharia directed that the case be heard afresh at a lower court after the High Court found out that the existing records do not show whether one of the witnesses in the case was sworn or not.
