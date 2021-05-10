Ex-Rugby Player Olaba Bond Cancelled, To Be Held at GK Prison Until Sexual Assault Case is Determined

He was arrested as he met an undercover detective planning on killing the witness.

Read Also: Ex-Rugby Player Olaba Detained At Kilimani Police Station for 7 Days

Police confiscated two mobile phones from Olaba which are undergoing forensic analysis to establish if there were more players in the crime.

Reports indicate that Olaba had approached another party seeking ways of eliminating the said witness.

Police were informed and acted swiftly by sending an undercover cop who posed as an executor of the mission leading to the arrest of Olaba.

Following his arrest, Olaba, police said, claimed he had been possessed by evil spirits.

Read Also: High Court Quashes Ex-Rugby Players Wanyama And Olaba’s 15-Year Sentence Orders A Retrial

The two had been sentenced to 15 years in jail in August 2019 after they were found guilty of gang rape.

The High Court, however, quashed the sentence in June last year and ordered a retrial following an appeal filed by the accused.

Justice Ngenye Macharia directed that the case be heard afresh at a lower court after the High Court found out that the existing records do not show whether one of the witnesses in the case was sworn or not.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu