Ex-Rugby Player Olaba Arrested Over Attempted Murder of Witness in Sexual Assault Case

Former rugby player Alex Olaba has been arrested over alleged attempted murder of key witness in the rape case against him and Frank Wanyama.

Olaba was arrested in Nairobi west and police say he was planning to eliminate a key witness in the case in efforts to defeat justice.

He was arrested as he met an undercover detective planning of killing the witness.

Police confiscated two mobile phones from Olaba which are undergoing forensic analysis to establish if there were more players in the crime.

Reports indicate that Olaba had approached another party seeking ways of eliminating the said witness.

Police were informed and acted swiftly by sending an undercover cop who posed as an executor of the mission leading to the arrest of Olaba.

Following his arrest, Olaba, police said, claimed he had been possessed by evil spirits.

He is being processed for arraignment to face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to defeat justice.

Olaba and Wanyama are facing rape charges at a Milimani court and are both out on a Sh300,000 cash bail.

The two had been sentenced to 15 years in jail in August 2019 after they were found guilty of gang rape

The High Court, however, quashed the sentence in June last year and ordered a retrial following an appeal filed by the accused.

Justice Ngenye Macharia directed that the case be heard afresh at a lower court after the High Court found out that the existing records do not show whether one of the witnesses in the case was sworn or not.

The players were accused by singer Wendy Kemunto of repeatedly sexually abusing her in their Seefar Apartment on February 10, 2018.

Kemunto went public with the incident in April 2018, in a series of Instagram posts that sent the internet into a frenzy.

“I was slipping in and out of consciousness may be due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn’t fight two men who play rugby professionally. Obviously, they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night.

“I could have reported the case to the police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted. I didn’t want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players, ” she told the police.

On his part, Wanyama said that she (Kemunto) was trying to extort him.

