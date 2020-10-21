Ex-Police Commissioner Duncan Wachira Dies

Former Police Commissioner Duncan Wachira is dead.

A statement from State House revealed that Wachira died early on Wednesday morning at his Nairobi home after a long illness.

The former police boss suffered a heart attack last year and was flown to India and admitted to Apollo Protocol Hospital.

It’s not clear when he returned home a year after the National Police Service denied claims by former National Assembly Speaker Farah Maalim that he was soliciting for financial support to clear accrued medical bill.

Wachira served as commissioner of police between 1996 and 1998.

The Kenya Police Force marked 100 years in his time. It was under his watch that police were able to stop the dread trio of Rasta, Wacucu and Wanugu.

His reign was tested following the 1998 US Embassy terrorist bombing in Nairobi.

Some of the largest bank heists including the Sh86 million stolen by one man at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) happened under his time.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to Wachra’s family, relatives and friends.

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the Head of State remembered the former police boss as a true servant of the nation and a patriot who was committed to the wellbeing of the country.

“I have known Duncan Wachira as a man of great insight and unique qualities. During his time as the head of our police service, Mr Wachira pioneered reforms that improved the welfare of our men and women in uniform.

“Mr Wachira is also remembered for his no-nonsense approach to the fight against crime, especially in Nairobi. It is during his time as the top cop, I remember, that many organised criminal syndicates were dismantled,” the President eulogised.

The President said Mr Wachira’s virtues of hard work and dedication to duty will remain an inspiration to many young Kenyans especially those serving the country in the disciplined forces.

