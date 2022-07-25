Ex Nyatike MP Edick Omondi On the Spot For Shooting Reveler In A Pub

Former Nyatike MP Edick Omondi Anyanga is on the spot for shooting a reveler in a pub on Saturday night.

Details, as seen by this writer, indicate that 35-year-old Joshua Ochieng is fighting for his life in hospital after the legislator allegedly shot him following a confrontation.

Apparently, Ochieng was enjoying a night out at a local pub in Lwanda Konyango in the company of a friend.

The former MP is said to have walked in and started confronting Ochieng claiming that he was frustrating his political bid.

He then reportedly took out a pistol and shot the Ochieng on the right side of his hip before he took off.

“Mp candidate Nyatike constituency Edick Anyanga Omondi and his personnel started threatening Justus Ochieng while inside the vehicle claiming that he has been going against his political ambitions and in the process Omondi discharged his firearm shooting Justus on his right side of the hips and sustained injuries,” the police statement reads in part.

Mr Ochieng is currently receiving treatment at Sori Lakeside with his situation needing serious attention.

Notably, Mr Omondi is seeking to be Nyatike MP on UPIA party ticket after having lost ODM nominations to Tom Odege.

The incident comes just two weeks before the General elections.

