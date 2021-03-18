Ex-NTV News Anchor Winnie Mukami Is Dead

Former NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami is dead after succumbing to Covid-19.

She is said to have been admitted to Nairobi Hospital where she lost the battle to the virus which is in its third phase.

She was in 2018 appointed to the Kenya Pipeline Board for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (e) of the State Corporations Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining appoints Jinaro Kibet, Rita Achieng Okuthe, Winnie Mukami to be members of the Board of Kenya Pipeline Company, for a period of three years, with effect from June 6, 2018,” a gazette notice read.

The deceased also owned a PR company, Winners Frontiers International Ltd, which she founded in 2010 after leaving the Nation Media group owned station.

Mukami started her career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) as a TV and radio current affairs presenter and producer.

On Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe urged Kenyans to remain vigilant noting that hospitals are currently overwhelmed.

He also warned that the country is facing a more aggressive and non-discriminatory strain attacking everyone from infants and those with no known comorbidities.

“Over the last few days, we have seen our positivity rate rise with a vengeance that we have not witnessed before and as we speak, we are now confirming over 17% yesterday of those tested as positive,” he said.

“Unlike before where virtually all our infections were asymptomatic, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations, with ICU cases climbing to over 100 over the last one week from a low of 30 just two months ago. The spike has not stopped there; in the same period since mid-January, we have lost over an additional 200 individuals to COVID-19.”

So far, 116,310 people have contracted the killer virus, 89,061 have recovered while 1,937 have succumbed.

Earlier on in the week, the media fraternity lost a veteran journalist, Robin Njogu who at the time of his demise was the Managing Editor radio.

He previously served at Capital FM and Nation Media Group.

Njogu also succumbed to Coronavirus while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

