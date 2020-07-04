in NEWS

Ex-NTV Journalist Yassin Juma Allegedly Detained In Ethiopia

179 Views

Former NTV journalist Yassin Juma has allegedly been detained in neighbouring country, Ethiopia.

Online reports indicate that the reporter was apprehended by the Ethiopian military for covering the protests that erupted in Oromoo.

The protests were over the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa who was shot on Monday and buried on July 2 amid unrest.

81 people have been killed during the protests.

While reason behind Hundessa’s killing remains unclear, the deceased had apparently been receiving death threats.

Other reports indicate that Juma was arrested at Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed’s residence.

Jawar is a fierce critic of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In 2016, the freelance journalist cum blogger was arrested by Anti Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) after he blogged about the Al Shabaab attack on the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) El Adde base.

Currently, there is a #FreeYassinJuma hashtag going round on social media.

Here are some of the comments:

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Senator James Orengo’s Son Bob Among Advocates Admitted To The Bar

KQ Sends Staff On Second Phase Of Unpaid Leave As Economic Effects Of Coronavirus Hit