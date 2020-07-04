Ex-NTV Journalist Yassin Juma Allegedly Detained In Ethiopia

Former NTV journalist Yassin Juma has allegedly been detained in neighbouring country, Ethiopia.

Online reports indicate that the reporter was apprehended by the Ethiopian military for covering the protests that erupted in Oromoo.

The protests were over the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa who was shot on Monday and buried on July 2 amid unrest.

81 people have been killed during the protests.

While reason behind Hundessa’s killing remains unclear, the deceased had apparently been receiving death threats.

Other reports indicate that Juma was arrested at Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed’s residence.

Jawar is a fierce critic of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In 2016, the freelance journalist cum blogger was arrested by Anti Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) after he blogged about the Al Shabaab attack on the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) El Adde base.

Currently, there is a #FreeYassinJuma hashtag going round on social media.

Here are some of the comments:

Ethiopian government has also arrested Yassin Juma,

A Kenyan journalist who has been covering Ethiopian, Oromia, news with a keen, honest, independent and neutral eye.

Why arbitrarily arrest journalists?

What are you hiding?#FreeYassinJuma pic.twitter.com/sKvyc0lOto — Habiba Dida (@dhabiba) July 4, 2020

To H.E @AbiyAhmedAli, Respectfully pardon Kenyan freelance journalist Yassin Juma. Yassin is honest, independent and neutral reporter. No doubt, you will accept this clarion call for his immediate release. Thank you, Sir#FreeYassinJuma

Yassin Juma has lived in Ethiopia for over 10years. He worked for Jawar. Jawar gave him the opportunity to propel his media house as an experienced journalist in Addis.

Yassin Juma has lived in Ethiopia for over 10years. He worked for Jawar. Jawar gave him the opportunity to propel his media house as an experienced journalist in Addis.

He was using the platform to make a come back with features from the horn of africa.#FreeYasinJuma

Journalism can never be silent. That is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph and the signs of horror are still in the air. Praying for your safety @Yassinjuma#freeyassinjuma

