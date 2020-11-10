Ex-Nation Media Group Editor Dan Otieno Killed In A Hit-and-run Accident

Former Nation Media Group Editor Dan Otieno was on Monday night killed in a hit-and-run accident on Waiyaki Way near Uthiru Stage in Kiambu County.

According to police, the journalist was hit by an unknown car that was heading towards Kikuyu as he crossed the road at around 9pm. He died on the spot.

The driver sped off leaving his body on the road.

“The body was taken to the City Mortuary. Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the vehicle,” said Kabete police boss Francis Wahome.

Until his death, Otieno worked as a media consultant and public relations practitioner in Nairobi.

Previously, he served as the Aga-Khan owned media house’s Kisumu and Nyeri bureaus chief and reporter.

Otieno joins a list of former and serving NMG staffers who have lost their lives in road accidents in the past few years.

In April this year, popular author and former Kiswahili quality manager at NMG Ken Walibora’s body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary after he was reportedly knocked down by a matatu while crossing Landhies road in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Police later launched an investigation into the author’s death after a post-mortem conducted by Dr Johansen Odour showed that he had a deep cut between his thumb and index finger which was not consistent with a road accident.

In March this year, NTV which is owned by NMG lost its video editor Raphael Nzioki in a hit and run accident at the intersection of Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street, a stone’s throw away from the Nation Centre.

Police later managed to obtain a CCTV footage from the scene of the accident which helped them get the vehicle’s registration number – KAR 516X — which was traced to a Mr Patrick Ngugi.

Two weeks later, another NMG journalist Christine Omulando was killed under similar circumstances.

The 46-year-old, who worked as a sub-editor at The EastAfrican, had been reported missing before her body was found at City mortuary.

Police said a matatu veered off the road and hit pedestrians, among them Omulando, before a minibus ran over her. She died on the spot.

In another accident that occurred on September 28, 2019, Anthony Kariuki, a former news editor with Nation, was killed in a road accident on Outering Road as he crossed the road to his Buruburu home at around 10pm.

In November 2018, a former NMG writer Casper Waithaka died in a road accident at the Athi River-Namanga interchange on Mombasa Road.

Eyewitnesses said Waithaka’s car was involved in an accident and rolled several times as he tried to avoid hitting a boda boda rider.

