Ex-Nairobi County Secretary Dr. Ayisi Succumbs To Covid-19 Days After Fake Death Alert

Former Nairobi County official Dr Robert Ayisi is dead.

Dr Ayisi’s family confirmed on Thursday morning that the deceased succumbed to Covid-19 complications at the Mater Hospital Hospital in Nairobi where he was receiving treatment.

Dr Ayisi served as Nairobi County Secretary during former Governor Evans Kidero’s tenure at City Hall, where he replaced Lilian Ndegwa who had been sacked following corruption allegations.

Prior to his appointment by Kidero in 2016, the deceased served as Nairobi City Council’s Medical Health officer from 2009-2014 before being appointed Health Chief Officer in July 2014.

His death comes days after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko apologised for a sharing a fake death alert involving the former county employee.

This is after it emerged that Dr Ayisi was alive and admitted at the Mater Hospital’s High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In his retraction early this week through his communications director Elkana Jacob, Sonko said he would personally apologize to Dr Ayisi’s family.

“There was a technicality that happened. Some of our staff sent out the alert without proper consultation,” Elkana said.

The county boss said the aforementioned employees had been sent on leave pending investigations as to why they sent the alert without consulting Dr Ayisi family.

