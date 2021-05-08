in NEWS

Ex-Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Magelo Dies at Nairobi Hospital

Former Nairobi County speaker Alex Magelo (Courtesy)

Ex-Nairobi county assembly speaker Alex Magelo has passed on at Nairobi Hospital.

According to Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Magelo died after a short illness. The governor has described Magelo as a warrior in the community.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of one of our greatest sons and warriors of our community. The late Magelo died at Nairobi Hospital where he has been admitted for some weeks now,” Lenku said.

Senator Ledama Ole Kina has ideally sent condolences to the family describing Magelo’s death as a loss to the Maa community.

