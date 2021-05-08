Ex-Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Magelo Dies at Nairobi Hospital

Ex-Nairobi county assembly speaker Alex Magelo has passed on at Nairobi Hospital.

According to Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Magelo died after a short illness. The governor has described Magelo as a warrior in the community.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of one of our greatest sons and warriors of our community. The late Magelo died at Nairobi Hospital where he has been admitted for some weeks now,” Lenku said.

The Maa Nation and the Country at large;

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of one of our greatest sons and warriors of our community: ALEX OLE MAGELO after a short illness. The late Magelo died at Nairobi Hospital where he has been admitted for some weeks now. pic.twitter.com/1T3WulUV1G — Gov. Joseph Ole Lenku EGH (@joelenku) May 8, 2021

Senator Ledama Ole Kina has ideally sent condolences to the family describing Magelo’s death as a loss to the Maa community.

Today is a sad day for us! I am sadden by the departure of a true friend and a son of the Maa Nation Speaker Alex Ole Magelo. Rest well with the Angels say hi to Saitoti, Ntimama and Joh Keen for us! pic.twitter.com/aVrCw2mi4l — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) May 8, 2021

