in NEWS

Ex-Mwingi MP Joe Mutambu Survives Ghastly Accident, Driver Dies on Spot

Joe Mutambu
Former Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu (Courtesy)

Former Mwingi MP Joe Mutambu has survived a ghastly accident along the Thika-Mwingi highway. His driver died on the spot.

According to authorities, the accident happened on Sunday at around 11 PM as he was returning to Nairobi.

Apparently, the former legislator had lost relatives in the River Enziu tragedy that happened on Saturday and had gone to the scene after the bodies had been retrieved.

He had accompanied Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the scene.

On his way back to Nairobi, his car rolled several times before it hit a tractor.

The former MP is currently at Matuu Level Four hospital receiving treatment with other occupants of the vehicle.

The body of his driver has however been transferred to Mwingi Level Four hospital morgue.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Joe Mutambu

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mwingi bus tragedy

Photos: The Retrieval of the Enziu River Tragedy Bus
minors bodies found kabete

Three Maranda High School Students Arrested After Dormitory Fire