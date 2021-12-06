Ex-Mwingi MP Joe Mutambu Survives Ghastly Accident, Driver Dies on Spot

Former Mwingi MP Joe Mutambu has survived a ghastly accident along the Thika-Mwingi highway. His driver died on the spot.

According to authorities, the accident happened on Sunday at around 11 PM as he was returning to Nairobi.

Apparently, the former legislator had lost relatives in the River Enziu tragedy that happened on Saturday and had gone to the scene after the bodies had been retrieved.

He had accompanied Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the scene.

On his way back to Nairobi, his car rolled several times before it hit a tractor.

The former MP is currently at Matuu Level Four hospital receiving treatment with other occupants of the vehicle.

The body of his driver has however been transferred to Mwingi Level Four hospital morgue.

