Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Taken to Unknown Location by DCI – Karua

Maina Njenga in Court on Wednesday. [COURTESY]

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has claimed that DCI detectives have sneaked out former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga from the premises to an undisclosed location.

“Thuggery Alert! @DCI_Kenya officers this afternoon demonstrated thuggery instead of professionalism by using trickery to separate Maina Njenga from his lawyers who included several Azimio principals and sneaking him out of @DCI_Kenya offices kiambu Road to un undisclosed destination,” she tweeted.

She added: “@DCI_Kenya is violating Maina Njenga’s right to legal representation and we fear they will prejudice his rights to a fair trial. In these circumstances is his safety assured.”

Earlier, police had teargassed hundreds of Njenga’s supporters who had shown up at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Njenga was on Wednesday ordered to present himself at the DCI headquarters for questioning. Thursday morning for questioning after recording a statement in Nakuru.

Njenga who unsuccessfully sought to become Senator for Laikipia in 2022, is being investigated over criminal activities.

On Sunday, DCI declared him wanted following the recovery of two firearms and more than 90 rolls of bhang found at a home linked to him in Ngomongo, Bahati.

The suspect was in the company of opposition leaders; Karua and her Roots Party counterpart George Wajackoyah.

