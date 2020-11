Ex-Msambweni MP Aspirant Sharlet Mariam Announces Return To ODM

Former Msambweni MP aspirant Sharlet Mariam Akinyi is back where she belongs.

Speaking on Friday following a meeting between ODM party leader Raila Odinga and coastal leaders, Sharlet announced her return to the opposition party.

An apologetic Sharlet assured her party leader of her unwavering support for the ODM candidate, Omar Boga.

“Mtoto huwa akikosea, humchapi viboko ukimfukuza nje, unamchapa ukimrekebisha ukimrudisha nyumbani. Mimi nataka kuwahakikishia kwamba nimerudi nyumbani, and I’m here to stay,” she said.

Read: Sharlet Mariam Pulls Out Of Msambweni MP Race, Backs ODM’s Boga

“Nataka kutangaza pia rasmi kwamba nimejiondoa kwenye kinyang’anyiro cha kugombea kiti cha ubunge eneo la Msambweni. Kama mnavyojua, ile Kwale ni ngome ya ODM, na tunataka kuhakikisha ile kiti inabaki nyumbani.”

The former aide of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also urged area residents to turn out in large numbers on December 15 to vote for Boga.

She warned them against being divided by the devil.

“Kwa hiyo wana Msambweni nataka kuwaambia kuna shetani ambaye amekuja kuiba, amekuja kubomoa, na amekuja kuua; kwa hiyo tusiruhusu shetani akuje tutanganyike pale” she continued.

Read Also: You’re In For A Rude Shock, Kalonzo Tells Raila, Ruto Ahead Of Msambweni By-election

Days ago, Sharlet who was eyeing the parliamentary seat as an independent candidate, dropped out of the race following consultations with Raila.

“I never had any party rather than ODM, I am their daughter and this is my home,” she said further assuring her supporters that ODM was the right place to be.

Mariam’s latest move comes two months after Deputy President William Ruto, who was pushing for a duel with Odinga in the forthcoming by-election by insisting that Jubilee should have fielded a candidate, failed to support her bid.

Ruto is supporting Suleiman Dori’s former Personal Assistant (PA) Feisal Abdallah Bader in the Msambweni mini-poll.

