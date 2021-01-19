Ex-MP Gesami Suffers Set Back As Nyamira Assembly’s Appointments Committee Rejects DG Nomination

Nyamira County Assembly Appointments Committee has rejected the appointment of former West Mugirango Member of Parliament James Gesami as Deputy Governor.

In a report tabled before the House on Tuesday, the committee cited Gesami’s failure to present crucial documents during the Friday vetting process as the reason for rejecting his appointment by Governor Amos Nyaribo.

The Appointments Committee comprised of Speaker Moffat Teya, Majority Leader Calen Atuya (Bokeira Ward), Alfayo Ngeresa (Mekene) and nominated MCAs Monica Mwamba and George Mosiori noted that the nominee presented an expired Certificate of good conduct.

The report detailed that Gesami failed to present a clearance certificate from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Gesami served as Nyamira County’s ODM chair before resigning in 2017 after losing to late Governor John Nyagarama in nominations.

Read: New Nyamira Governor Nyaribo Nominates Ex-West Mugirango MP James Gesami As Deputy

“Following the above-stated indecencies above, the county assembly of Nyamira, has rejected the appointment of Dr James Gesami as the county’s deputy governor,” said Ms Atuya.

Magombo ward representative Richard Onyinkwa said there are legal that should be considered before the House can debate the report.

“When you state that the name has been rejected, then it means you are a god, it also means you have said the governor had no powers to appoint. The term rejection is terminal, it means the person cannot be back at any time, it is better to delete the term rejected and replace it with the term suitable,” Onyinkwa said.

During the Tuesday session, a section of MCAs accused Speaker Teya of conflict of interest.

Read Also: Amos Nyaribo Sworn In As Nyamira County’s Second Governor

They argued that the Speaker was interested in the position hence should have shouldn’t have participated in Gesami’s vetting.

“I also had an interest in that position and I was barred because I am married to a different county. So the speaker should not have chaired the vetting committee if he had an interest in the same position,” said nominated MCA Hyline Mayaka.

The speaker denied the claims saying, “honourable members, I am the speaker of the Assembly and I am chairing the Appointments Committee, I wish to confirm to the house that I am not interested, I was not interested and I will not be interested at any time for the position.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu