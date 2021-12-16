Ex-Moi Girls Student Found Guilty of Manslaughter Over Inferno that Killed 10 Students

An ex-student of Moi Girls’ School, Nairobi who is said to have started a fire that killed 10 others has been found guilty of manslaughter.

The accused who was at the time of the incident a minor aged 14 is now aged 18.

While convicting her, Justice Stella Mutuku said the teenager started the fire in a desperate attempt to get transferred from the school but did not intend to kill her schoolmates.

“Her aim may have been just to cause a fire and burn the building without hurting anyone, but it was ill intentioned given that the building had two floors and there were going to be casualties as a result of the fire,” said justice Mutuku.

The judge noted that the accused tried to wake up her friends in an attempt to rescue them, adding that the State failed to prove the element of malice aforethought.

The prosecution, she added, did not prove the former student was guilty of murder in all 10 counts.

“She is hereby acquitted of the 10 counts of murder she is facing. Instead, I find the offence proved beyond reasonable doubt to be manslaughter in all the 10 counts.”

On September 1, 2017, Kabarnet dormitory was reduced to ashes leaving 10 students who had just reported back to school dead.

