Ex-manager To Uhuru’s Look-alike Claims He Dumped Family After Fame

Last year, the story of Michael Njogu Gitonga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike created a buzz on social media with a section alluding that the two were twins.

In an interview with a local media station, Gitonga outlined how much he had suffered for bearing an uncanny resemblance with the Head of State. For instance, he intimated that some Kenyans would ask him for financial favors whenever they saw him.

“I cannot walk out of this estate without people asking me for handouts, I have suffered with this name. It confuses me because I’m confused as to why I look like President Kenyatta, it is very unusual,” he said.

Quickly, Gitonga became famous with his name and pictures gaining more attention. He received several deals and was sponsored by different companies to advertise their products.

For instance, with his new-found fame, Gitonga was sent on a fully sponsored holiday by Bonfire Adventures. He was also awarded a car by a motor company and a fully furnished house.

New details emerging now allude that Gitonga abandoned his family after his new-found fame. According to Joe Matheri, his former manager, Gitonga was consumed by fame and is now left wallowing in poverty after misusing what he acquired.

Matheri in an interview with a local Youtuber stated that following the fame and money that came about, Gitonga resorted to drinking alcohol and living a lavish life.

The manager further alludes that Gitonga needs rehabilitation as he was kicked out of the fully furnished house with the car that he was awarded damaged.

“I don’t know who gave him the house or who kicked him out of that new house. I suspect it may be a relative of the first family. I visited him and he was not living with his family. His children occasionally visited him too but not his first wife. His children referred to the other women as mothers. Those he picked up after being famous,” the ex-manager said.

He added, “He changed his attitude and started living a posh lifestyle. The car is broken and damaged. The lights, windscreen, bumper and bonnet have been smashed. He appears to be drunk always and damages the car by ramming into every obstacle. ”

In his response, however, Gitonga refuted the claims stating that he was misused by advertising agencies to push their agendas yet he was not benefitting.

He stated that he is now back at his former residence and is currently doing odd jobs to sustain his family.

“That’s a story, people use you. You can’t move to a high-end life when all they were doing when they gave me the house was advertising. They took advantage of me. They were not treating me well. Am now back to my former residence,” he said.

