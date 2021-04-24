Ex-KTN News Anchors Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka Join NTV

Ex-KTN news anchors Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka are set to join Nation Media Group’s NTV.

Through a Tweet on NTV’s social media page, a 30-second video captioned “guess who’s coming” a glimpse of the new team is captured.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have revealed that Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka are set to co-host the 7PM new bulletin, although the days are yet to be disclosed.

Last month, Swahili News anchor Fridah Mwaka announced her exit from Standard Group’s KTN after three years.

Through a post on social media, the sassy presenter revealed that it was time to pursue other interests and thanked her fans for the endless support.

“You have been my fans and always made me better in this field of Journalism. The time has now come for me to leave KTN News. Allow me to do the hardest thing. I do not have a choice but to say goodbye. I thank The Standard Group, KTN News crew, my fellow journalists, friends and fans. If you meet me in the field any day, call me Fridah Mwaka and I will respond. Goodbye,” she said.

Lofty Matambo on the other hand bid his fans goodbye on Sunday last week announcing his exit.

The Swahili news anchor resigned towards the end of the bulletin after working at the Standard Group-owned television station for seven years.

He said, “For seven and a half years you have allowed me into your living rooms without knocking and you welcomed me with a smile. Those in the city watched me and those from the village followed my reports.

Before KTN, Lofty was a content producer/presenter at Media Development In Africa (MEDEVA) for two years.

