Ex-KTN Journalist Dennis Onsarigo Loses Father

Former KTN Investigative Journalist Denis Onsarigo is in mourning, having lost his father.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist disclosed the news of his father’s passing although it is unclear on the cause of his death.

“I just lost my dad,” he wrote.

I JUST LOST MY DAD. — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) September 28, 2020

Currently, Onsarigo works as Taita Taveta County Communications Director. He is renowned for his popular show Case Files where he would document different cases and expose certain crimes in the society.

Having worked as an investigative journalist for the past 7 years he now acts as the official spokesperson for the County of Taita Taveta.

In a different account of events in 2017, Onsarigo escaped death by a whisker after being involved in an accident while biking.

“As I was wheeled into the operating room for a six-hour operation it hit me; life is short … When the surgeons dimmed the lights out of my life, I had died for six hours… what if I never returned? Lucky to be alive; time I figured what this accident means,” he recounted on his Instagram page.

The TV journalist holds a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science and Communication from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

