Ex-K’Ogalo Coaches Pay Glowing Tribute To ‘Agwambo’

It goes without saying departed former Gor Mahia bus driver Patrick “Agwambo” Osewe was an affable character, at least going by glowing tributes spouting from those who closely worked or interacted with him.

Agwambo, who passed on Wednesday after battling suspected kidney complications, will be laid to rest Sunday at his Karachuonyo home, Kibiri Ward, Homabay County.

Meanwhile, former Gor Mahia coaches; Frank Nuttall, Daylan Kerr and Frank Ouna have joined the larger K’Ogalo family in honoring the departed with kind words, a clear testament his humble work and deeds touched so many.

Nuttall, who won the Kenyan Premier League unbeaten in 2015, said “I am very sad to learn of the passing of our driver at Gor Mahia, Patrick Osewe.”

He reminisced the “great laughs” and “great times” he shared with him as his personal driver around Nairobi, saying that “he was very loyal.”

“He was so proud of his team, he was so happy when we won and K’Ogalo has lost a top, top guy! Erokamano Patrick and may you Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers to his family,” added the Briton.

Ouna, who deputised Nuttall, described Osewe as the “unsung hero of my Gor Mahia days.”

“I used to call you Jakanyasore. Good times we had and good times we shared. I can’t cloud my mind with bad times. RIP Jakanyasore (Jakanyasoro).

“I celebrate you unsung hero of my Gor Mahia days. Three titles you drove us, including the UNBEATEN. GO WELL dereva,” said Ouna.

Nuttall’s successor, Kerr, tweeted a moving tribute, saying “Sometimes in life a personality hits you in bigger ways you never expect.

“My condolences thoughts and prayers to his family especially his young Daughter the K’Ogalo family. Patrick you will forever be with me, now go enjoy meeting my Mum in Heaven I will miss you, god bless you.”

To aid his burial and support his family, a WhatsApp Group has been formed where all well wishers are invited to contribute whatever little they have.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu