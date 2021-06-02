Ex-Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile to be Laid to Rest on June 11

Former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile’s burial has been scheduled for Friday, June 11, 2021.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau said Ndile will be interred at his Mbui Nzau home in Makueni County.

The lawmaker confirmed the burial date after attending a funeral preparation meeting at Ndile’s other home at Greepark Estate in Machakos.

He also urged politicians to contribute wholesomely to give their colleague a befitting send-off.

Ndile, 57, died on Sunday morning at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness.

He was reportedly battling liver cirrhosis.

The late lawmaker has been eulogized by local leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a charismatic leader who had the interests of his people and the country at large at heart.

Ndile had declared interest in the Mavoko parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election after a failed attempt in 2017.

“I’ll run for the Mavoko seat again; the last time I ran with Jubilee, I received 22,000 votes; I’ll run again; if I had the papers, I’d run for Governor because I know I can work harder than most governors.” the once vocal MP stated during an interview with KTN last year.

