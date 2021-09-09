Ex-KBC Anchor John Kago Makes Comeback, Replaces Fred Indimuli

Ex-news anchor John Kago is set to make a media comeback. Kago will replace Fred Indimuli who left KBC for KTN.

According to a poster by the station, Kago will anchor the Friday bulletin alongside Shiksha Arora dubbed #EasyFriday.

Kago had previously anchored the news at KBC before he quit and decided to venture into business.

He was rumored to have had links with the NYS scandal which saw him receive millions from the heist. This was following his sudden change of lifestyle where he was driving expensive cars after quitting media.

He however denied the allegations and disassociated himself from the heist while ideally taking legal action against Daily Nation which published the story.

Earlier in the week, Fred Indimuli tendered his resignation from KBC and joined the Standard Group’s owned KTN.

Reports indicated that Indimuli will be replacing Ben Kitili who left the station in July after an eight-year stint. Kitili is headed to Nation Group’s NTV.

Indimuli was part of the newly acquired “legend” presenters who joined the station in June. The others were; Tom Mboya, Catherine Kasavuli, Badi Muhsin, Cynthia Nyamai, Fayaz Kureish, Ahmed Juma Bhalo, Nancy Onyancha and Harith Salim.

