Ex-IEBC Commissioner Akombe Promises To Expose Mess That Led To Her Fleeing The Country After 2017 Elections

Roselyne Akombe, former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) has pledged to reveal to Kenyans the details of the 2017 repeat elections that forced her to flee out of the country.

This was in response to a Twitter user who questioned her about the credibility of the elections that were nullified and filled with violence.

Yano asked, “You had the chance to deliver us to Canaan but you chose to tell former CEO Ezra Chiloba how handsome he was instead of delivering credible elections.”

In response, Akombe said,” No, I did not have a chance. I will release my story in detail one day when I am legally unbound, and you will understand what I mean. As long as we pretend that we have independent institutions, we will continue the charade.”

The 2017 Presidential elections were nullified because of illegalities thus prompting a repeat as ordered by the Supreme Court.

There were speculations of a troubled IEBC with reports indicating that the officials were aligned according to their political affiliations.

Following the tension and heat, Akombe dramatically fled Kenya for the United States (US) and consequently submitted her resignation.

She claimed that the institution was filled with massive corruption that would hinder the delivery of credible repeat elections.

Prior to that IEBC ICT manager, Chris Msando had been brutally murdered days to the elections with reports linking his death to politics.

Akombe has never revealed why she fled the country although on several occasions she claimed that she had been intimidated and ideally told the BBC that her brother had received death threats in regards to her position in the institution.

The 2017 elections were filled with massive bloodshed, deaths and the political tension were very high.

To date, the killers of Msando have never been found and neither has there been an update on the investigations into his murder.

