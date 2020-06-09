Ex-Harambee Stars Midfielder Chrispine Olando Jailed In US Over Illegal Immigration

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Chrispine Olando Ochieng’ has been jailed in the US for lack of proper immigration papers.

Olando is being held at Jackson Parish Correctional Center 327 industrial drive Jonesboro in Louisiana.

He has been at the facility since March 18, 2020 when he was arrested and denied bond by the authorities.

The former Tusker FC player moved to the US in search of greener pastures in 2003 but could not earn a pro deal in the MLS after trials with teams like Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo.

He ended up featuring in the lower leagues before hanging his boots and settling down with his family.

Olando, 32, started his senior career with Thika United before joining Tusker FC where he won two Kenyan Premier League titles in 2011 and 2012.

