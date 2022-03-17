Ex-Harambee Stars Goalie Mathews “Ottamax” Rallies Sportsmen Behind Azimio La Umoja

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Mathews “Ottamax” Owino is certain the next government is going to be led by Raila Odinga, a staunch sports lover, and is urging sportsmen and women to rally behind him in the August polls.

Ottamax holds that it is time those who represent the country in various international engagements enjoyed their sweat. But this will only be possible with a leadership that is responsive to the plight of sportspersons.

“It’s now written on the wall. The next government should we vote wisely and accordingly shall be formed by people who love sports in general.

“Our sportsmen and women who have always carried our national flag high internationally, it is your time to be carried shoulder-high by your country while draped in a Kenyan flag.”

Also Read: Azimio Luminaries Present As Arsenal Fall To Liverpool

Subsequent governments have given sports lip service with the ministry of sports often used to reward cronies. Ottamax is urging for better choices at the ballot to ensure pro-sports leadership is installed.

“What has been missing is presenting itself; you’ve suffered for a very long time, from sleeping on cold airport floors to going hungry in foreign countries in the quest for Kenya’s recognition globally.

“We speak one language, we are from one community, and our tribe is sports.

We are the most populous tribe in Kenya if associations’ census is anything to go by.

Also Read: Sports Tribunal Suspends Decision To Dock Gor Mahia Points Over Chaos

“I am calling all my brothers and sisters in Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Badminton, Bodybuilding, Cricket, Football, Go-Kart, Handball, Judo, Kabaddi, Karate, Rugby, Swimming, Tae-Kwondo, Volleyball, Wrestling, Weightlifting etc, let’s take the lead like we’ve done before in many events locally and internationally.

“The choice of our leaders in the forthcoming General Election will determine if we will lead the world again in different sporting events.”

Also Read: Ex- NTV Sports Journalist Sean Cardovillis Admitted in Hospital After Pneumonia Attack

Raila, who is the presidential flag bearer for the Azimio La Umoja movement, is the patron of Kenyan Premier League giants, Gor Mahia.

He will be up against Deputy President William Ruto, who is running under the Kenya Kwanza coalition for the top seat in the general elections set for August 9th.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...