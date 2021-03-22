Ex-governor Sonko Fit to Stand Trial, Court Rules

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is fit to stand trial a Nairobi court ruled on Monday.

According to the court, a mental assessment examination recently ordered revealed that Sonko’s bi-polar condition does not bar him from attending and following court proceedings in a multi-million graft case against him.

Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko had on March 4 directed that Sonko be examined by a government psychiatrist to confirm if he is fit to stand trial.

This was after the court was supplied with two medical reports, one from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and the other from a private doctor, which indicated the politician had bipolar condition.

Sonko’s lawyers told the court that the former governor was unfit to stand trial on account of his bipolar condition.

However, the magistrate noted that while two medical reports showed that the besieged ex-governor has bipolar disorder, they did not properly capture the mentally unfit issue.

“I direct that Sonko be again examined by a government psychiatrist who should confirm if he is fit to stand trial,” he said.

In a ruling delivered today, the court noted the besieged former county boss’ mental health and speech are normal.

In the report tabled in court, the government psychiatrist noted that although Sonko is receiving treatment for a bipolar condition, it was established that it has not barred him from going about his daily business.

“With that finding, I do believe that the activities entails attending court process,I therefore reconfirm the hearing dates given which starts on 29 this month,” the court ruled.

In the graft case, Sonko, Fredrick Odhiambo trading as Yiro enterprises, ROG Security limited and its director Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal have denied charges of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Sonko, who claims he is a victim of political witch hunt, has a number of other pending matters in court related to assault, robbery with violence and terrorism.

