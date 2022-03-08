Ex-Governor Sonko, Immediate Family Banned from US Travel Over Graft

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been banned from travelling to the United States of America over graft.

In a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said four members of Sonko’s family are also affected by the ban.

Blinken confirmed that the US is designating the ex-county boss due to his involvement in significant corruption.

While in office, US said, Governor Sonko solicited bribes and kickbacks in exchange for awarding government contracts to his associates.

“His actions undermined the rule of law and the public’s faith in Kenya’s democratic institutions and public processes,” the statement reads in part.

“This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021. Under this authority, designated officials of foreign governments involved in significant corruption and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.”

The affected family members are Sonko’s wife Primrose Mwelu Nyamu Mbuvi; their daughters Saumu Agnes Mbuvi and Salma Wanjiru Mbuvi; and Sonko’s minor child.

“These designations reaffirm the commitment of the United States to combatting corruption and supporting the rule of law while strengthening democratic institutions in Kenya,” US added.

“We will continue to use all available tools to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally.”

Sonko is facing several counts of graft in the Ksh357 million case lodged against him in December 2019.

He was impeached by the Nairobi County Assembly a year later on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct and crimes under national law.

