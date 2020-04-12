Ex-Gor Mahia Boss Hasan Oktay Discharged From London Hospital

Former Gor Mahia coach Hasan Oktay has been discharged from Harlow Essex Hospital, London after being admitted with chest pains.

He spent eight days at the facility and was released three days ago.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu from his UK home, the 2019 Kenyan Premier League winner said he’s feeling “much better” and ready to work again.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who had called or messaged me during the hard times I’ve been through. I am forever be indebted,” said the Turkish Cypriot.

Oktay has not landed a new job since leaving K’Ogalo last year to attend to a person matter back in England.

But he’s now bubbling to return to the touchline again, “I’m now fresh to return to coaching,” he said, adding that “I hope to coach a national team in Africa, but I wouldn’t mind a good club.

