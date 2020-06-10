Ex-Ghanaian Player Claims Man United’s Marcus Rashford Is His Biological Son

A former Ghanaian footballer Micheal Boye Marquaye is claiming to be the biological father of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, insisting the England international has Ghanaian roots in a sensational claim.

The 65-year-old, based in the United Kingdom, claims he fathered the sensational Man United forward.

Rashford is known to have been born to a Jamaican Joseph Rashford and Brit Melaine in Wythenshawe, Manchester in the UK.

But Boye Marquaye has told Ghanaian radio station Starr FM that he is the real father of the forward, who has been capped 38 times by the Three Lions.

The former footballer is now challenging Jamaican Joseph Rashford as the biological father of the highly-rated forward.

Its unclear why the 65-year-old has remained mute all these years but insists he is not doing so for monetary consideration and “wants to set the record straight that Rashford has Ghanaian roots.”

Rashford is a key player for both Manchester United and England.

