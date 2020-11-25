Ex Embakasi East MP Aspirant Francis Mureithi Arrested for Allegedly Defrauding Foreigner Sh300 Million

Former Embakasi East MP aspirant Francis Mureithi Wambugu has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a foreigner Sh300 million.

According to a local publication, Mureithi is expected to be charged today, Wednesday 25, 2020 for conning an Eritrean between April and November 2016.

This was also confirmed by Parklands Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, David Chebii who intimated that Mureithi will face three charges; obtaining money by false pretense, money laundering and uttering false documents.

The complainant, an Eritrean, Haile Menkerios says that Mureithi had promised to secure him a tender at the Defence (DoD) headquarters to supply foodstuffs.

The former MP aspirant is then said to have issued the complainant with a Local Purchase Order (LPO) to supply sugar, maize, rice and beans to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

As a result, Mureithi, through his company Doc Find Ltd, together with other proxy companies obtained a total of Sh300 million.

“We launched investigations and established that the complainant was indeed swindled of the cash on the pretext that he was able to secure more contracts,” Chebii said.

Mureithi’s other accomplices have been identified as Francis Mwaura Githienya and Hussein Osman Said with the authorities pledging to track them down.

Mureithi vied as Embakasi MP on Jubilee ticket in 2017 and was trounced by Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino.

Months after losing the election appeal, he was allegedly broke as he spent millions of shillings to fight for in court.

His bank accounts were also reported to have been frozen under unclear circumstances, and he only learnt about it while attempting to make a withdrawal for his many businesses.

In 2016, Millicent Akelo, a businesswoman accused the politician of refusing to pay a Sh6 million debt for sugar supplied.

Ms Akelo said that Mureithi owed her Sh3.7 million which until 2012 had accumulated to Sh6 million for sugar that was meant for export to South Sudan.

“He has been playing cat and mouse games. He promises verbally to pay but doesn’t pay. At times he sends me as low as Sh60,000 . When we went to court, he was ordered to pay since it was discovered that he was lying that he has not been paid. I am offended because he has been organizing rallies and spending a lot of money yet my business has collapsed because of him,” Ms Akelo said.

