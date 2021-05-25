Ex-CS Mwangi Kiunjuri Speaks Out on Talks of Joining Ruto-linked UDA Party

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has distanced himself from talks that he is on his way to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Reacting to a statement released by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, the former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary gave a clear indication that although he supports the DP’s 2022 presidential ambitions, he will not join UDA.

The UDA SG had on Monday said that Kiunjuri has been consulting with the party leadership on a united approach in fielding of candidates in different by-elections scheduled by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and other ‘Hustler Nation’ activities.

“I am building a national party. I would not want to comment on other parties. I am concentrating on building TSP,” Kiunjuri told People Daily.

The DP ally unveiled TSP party in June last year, about five months after he was fired from the cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the official launch of the party, Kiunjuri said TSP will be a grassroots party that will give the common mwananchi voice.

“We have listened carefully to Kenyans and made the commitment to bring forth a platform that as our name suggests, will be unequivocal about service delivery to our people,” he said.

“TSP believed that Kenya will change dramatically over the next decade. We have the opportunity to pull together and ensure that those changes are fair, inclusive, sustainable and will positively impact our shared destiny.”

Prior to Kiunjuri’s sacking, President Kenyatta had in several functions scolded the former minister over irregular payments to Maize farmers.

In October 2019, Kiunjuri joined a section of mount Kenya lawmakers to poke holes in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a project that the President holds close to his heart.

A the time, the President had warned CSs from politicking. To many, this sealed Kiunjuri’s fate in government.

