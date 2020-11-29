Ex-CS Mwangi Kiunjuri Makes U-turn, Supports Push To Amend The Constitution

The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has changed tune on proposed constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Umande Ward, Laikipia County, the former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary celebrated amendments made to the BBI report that was launched at Bomas of Kenya on October 26 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

Kiunjuri said that the amended BBI document has addressed majority of concerns raised by Kenyans.

He lauded among others the allocation of one extra constituency to Laikipia, his home county.

TSP party, he said, will engage its members and give way forward.

“We are looking at this draft bill, study it, engage our people and we shall give our verdict. We are very clear on all those issues that are contentious, ” he stated.

“If those issues have been addressed, we shall sit down as leaders… We already agreed that the MPs who are coming should not be flower girls. They should come with money for their constituencies … Like Laikipia we are getting an extra seat, that extra seat will come with money.”

ROAD TO A REFERENDUM

TSP party leader Mwangi Kinunjuri supports constitutional amendment bill #CitizenWeekend pic.twitter.com/v0VNWrl3uA — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 29, 2020

Kiunjuri unveiled the TSP party in June this year months after he was dropped from cabinet unceremoniously.

He is among leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto who had vowed to shoot down the push to amend the constitution if Kenyans’ views were not addressed.

The DP had also on Friday indicated that the document had factored in some of the contentious issues raised, leaving Kenyans speculating that he had finally backed the push to amend the constitution.

“New article 11A in the BBI Constitution bill introduced after Bomas will anchor the ordinary peoples’ Hustler economics of wheelbarrow, boda×2, mamamboga, pastoralists/butchers & guaranteed minimum returns on coffee, tea,korosho,sukari,maize. Bottom-up and not trickle down economics, ” Ruto tweeted.

But yesterday, while reacting to reports that he had changed his hard stance on BBI, the DP remained non-commital on supporting the amendment of the constitution.

“Rush not to conclusions or pretence to prophecy. I’ve received overwhelming feedback (All shades)from Kenyans. Asante. The furry of political merchants desperate to encash (Like they did COVID19) A divisive referendum is shockingly evident. Possibility of consensus is their nightmare, ” he tweeted.

“I’ve constitutional duty to assist my boss, the President. We’ve made Improvements to BBI post bomas. Now working on consensus for Kenyans to have real choices to decide/vote while avoiding yes/no,all/nothing division. We avoided lose-lose we can overcome win-lose to achieve win-win.”

