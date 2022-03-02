Ex-CS Davis Chirchir Named DP Ruto’s Chief of Staff

Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has been appointed Chief of Staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s Annex Office.

Kahawa Tungu has established that Chirchir was appointed to the position on February 24.

Yesterday, he met the DP’s staff at the Annex office, according to a memo from Administrative Secretary Shadrack Mwadime.

Chirchir replaces Ken Osinde who passed on in December last year.

Osinde died at the Nairobi Hospital on December 10, 2021, after a short illness.

Chirchir returns to government after keeping a low profile since his exit from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet in 2015.

He was the chief agent for President Kenyatta in both the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

Chirchir was axed from the cabinet in March 2015 following a suit lodged against him by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) over alleged graft at the Kenya Power.

Six months later, the Director of Public Prosecutions applied to close the file against Chirchir over lack of sufficient evidence. Also cleared by then DPP Keriako Tobiko was Kenya Power MD Ben Chumo.

Prior to being appointed CS, Chirchir served as the head of ICT at the Interim Independent Electoral Commission (IIEC).

In 2017, opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga put Chirchir on the spot for allegedly manipulating polls results, claims the Jubilee administration was quick to dismiss.

