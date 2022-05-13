Ex-Cop who Killed Three at South African Hospital Claims Cash Stashed in Kenya

Former South African police officer who shot three people dead in a hospital now claims to have money stashed in Kenya and Ukraine.

Jean-Paul Carl Malgas, 39, invaded Somerset Hospital last Saturday, disarmed and shot a police officer before killing two patients.

Malgas now claims to have money stashed in Kenya and war-torn Ukraine. He has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking assistance to retrieve the monies.

“Can somebody please contact the President to tell him or any willing party that I am staying about ten minutes from the nearest landing strip. I need them to contact Kenya and Ukraine. I have some cash laying around and I just wanna fetch it and are willing to take care of the cost on our return and can help feed those really in need, especially on the West Coast,” his Facebook post reads in part.

The ex-police officer was arraigned in a Cape Town court this week on accusations of murder, robbery, and gun ownership without a license.

Malgas stated in court that he suffers from depression and is suicidal.

The prosecution, on the other hand, stated that the State is not prepared to receive his bail application.

“He appeared in the handcuffs and leg irons because we needed to consider the type of crime he (allegedly) committed. He is also a threat. We needed to protect the court officials and members of the public.

“He told the court he suffers from severe depression and that he is suicidal. Some investigations still need to be done, including the ID parade. Witness statements still have to be obtained,” the prosecution is quoted by South Africa’s Sunday Times.

The case has been postponed until June 30 to allow for more investigation.

