Ex-Cop Fatally Shot While Attempting To Sell Stolen Scrap Metal

An ex-police officer was fatally shot in Gilgil while he attempted to cut down a metal signboard and sell it as scrap metal, IG Hillary Mutyambai has confirmed.

The ex-officer has been identified as Arnold Madete and was shot dead on Wednesday night.

Further reports indicate that the deceased had been previously convicted of theft of scrap metal and was serving his sentence under probation.

“The ex-policeman had earlier been convicted of theft of scrap metals and is serving sentence under probation,” Mutyambai said.

Another suspect was also arrested and was found armed with crude weapons and a motorcycle recovered.

Police are also hunting for one other suspect who reportedly got away during the incident.

This incident comes just hours after the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Embakasi in Nairobi was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a night guard in Kayole.

Simon Mwongela, who is attached to Embakasi Police Station, is said to have shot dead the security guard after an altercation outside a club and lodging in Masimba area.

Simon Mwongela, who is attached to Embakasi Police Station, is said to have shot dead the security guard after an altercation outside a club and lodging in Masimba area.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) officer, witnesses said, arrived at the joint at around 4 am and demanded the guard to open the gate and allow him to have a rest at the lodging. The guard declined to open the gate saying it was late. Irked, the cop responded by shooting at the gate in an attempt to force it open. The bullet hit the guard in the chest. He died on the spot.