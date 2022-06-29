Ex-convict Who Killed Mother In Kirinyaga Nabbed In Embu

An ex-convict who has been on the run for weeks after killing his mother in Kirinyaga has finally been arrested.

The suspect is a petty offender who was pardoned by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 1 during Madaraka Day celebrations.

He was apparently found living in an abandoned house while reading the bible and chewing Miraa.

“On receiving the information, I alerted the police, who proceeded to the village and caught the suspect by surprise as he relaxed in his hiding den with the holy book in his hands,” Eliud Makanga, an uncle to the suspect told Nation.

He was almost lynched by Mbeere residents although police intervened and whisked him away.

On June 1, President Uhuru pardoned inmates who were petty offenders serving sentences of less than three months and they were released from custody.

Among those pardoned was the suspect who was living with his 76-year-old mother before hitting her with a blunt object, killing her on the spot.

“We have recovered the weapon suspect used for detective launch investigations,” Mwea East Sub-county police commander Daniel Kitavi said.

Reports indicate that he was embroiled in a land row with his mother and was demanding his share of the property after he was released from prison.

“The man who was released from jail after being pardoned by the President had been demanding a share of the family land from his mother and the duo used to quarrel. We suspect the man eliminated the old woman after she refused to meet his demand,” the police boss added.

