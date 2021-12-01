Ex-convict Among 5 Teens Arrested Over Spate of Robberies in Nyali

Police in Mombasa are holding five teenagers linked to a spate of robberies in the affluent Nyali suburb.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rounded up the gang after saving one of the gang members from a rowdy mob that almost lynched him.

The 19-year-old identified as Bakari Juma Saidi alias Abu is linked to several robberies in Kadzandani area.

The suspect was rescued by Mtwapa-based detectives after the crowd descended on him with crude weapons.

According to the DCI, Saidi suffered life-threatening injuries.

As the sleuths rushed him to hospital for treatment, they obtained crucial leads that later led them to the suspect’s accomplices, in Kiembeni Bobo area where more arrests were made.

Those arrested include David Juma aka Devido aged 19, an ex-convict of Shimo La Tewa prison, Marriam Ali aged 18, Kamanzi Kikoba aged 18 and a 17-year-old juvenile locally known as Bibi ya OCS.

The minor, police said, is married to a notorious wanted criminal known as Ali alias OCS.

The suspects are held at a local police station pending arraignment to face various charges ranging from robbery, stealing and assault.

The suspects were booked and are facing various charges ranging from robbery, stealing and assault.#FichuakwaDCI anonymously through 0800722203. USIOGOPE! — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 1, 2021

